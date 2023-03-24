Tommy McCarthy World Title Update

It’s a now you see it now you don’t kind of world title offer explains Mark Dunlop.

The MHD boss has been working hard to get Tommy McCarthy[20(10)-4(2)] a shot at a world honour for a number of years, only to find frustration anytime he believed he was close to securing it for his charge.

That frustration is felt most in the case of Arsen Goulamirian [27(18)-0] the WBA world champion. ‘The Mack Attack’ has now agreed to fight the American-based Armenia-born French national on FOUR occasions with the fight yet to materialize.

The Belfast cruiserweight last said yes to the tilt earlier this month and reports suggested he was set to challenge on Goulamirian in France on April Fool’s day.

Dunlop, who guided James Tennyson to a world title shot, told Irish-boxing.com that April 1st was never the date but said he was in talks re an April 15th showdown. However, he remains unsure where the former European Champion stands with that fight at present.

“I’ve been in talks with Arsen Goulamirian’s team for a long time. It appears and then it disappears,” he explained

“It was never April 1st, to be honest, the date we were told originally was April 15th.”

The on-off fight is at the ‘off’ stage at present. Still, Dunlop remains focused on getting the Oliver Plunkett graduate a big fight and has been exploring other options.

“I’ve been talking to a guy called Mick Francis who is [Jai Opetaia] the IBF champion’s manager and they are keen, but they have to take a mandatory,” he adds before assuring the fighter who doubles up as a standup comedian is close to something of note.

“There is a world title looming there for Tommy, it’s just about getting it across the line. The good thing for Tommy is he is not contracted to anyone at this stage, so we can wait and see what comes of that. Things can change on a day-to-day basis.

“Now Tommy’s ticking away training and he will be out before the summer. It could be a world title or a big fight. He doesn’t want to go down the levels again, he couldn’t get up for the last two fights but, unfortunately, when you lose you have to start back somewhere. Hopefully, I’ll have big news for him soon.”