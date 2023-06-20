Tommy McCarthy will aim for world title fight if he takes Euro shot

It’s more than just a chance to become a two-weight European Champion, Tommy McCarty [20(10)-4(2)] sees his clash with Michal Cieslak as an opportunity to secure a world title shot.

McCarthy’s was recently made mandatory for the experienced Pole and his Cruiserweight EBU European title. His manager, Mark Dunlop is now in talks with Team Cieslak to make the fight, a date and venue should be confirmed soon.

The bout, which is expected to take place away from home, will provide ‘Mack Attack’ with the chance to become only the second-ever Irish two-time European champion and according to ‘Big Tommy’ will pave the way for a world title shot.

“This a huge fight for me. It’s the pathway to a world title fight. It’s the chance to become a two-time European champion and also it’s essentially a world title eliminator,” said McCarthy when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“I know this is going to be a tough fight but then at this level they all are. He’s a guy who has fought twice for the world title — lost to Lawrence Okolie and Ilunga Makabu so he’s a world-level fighter and we’re kinda in the same boat. We’re both looking to get that world title shot.

“It just feels like things are falling into place for me… I have this chance now to enjoy a fairytale ending to my career.

McCarthy became Ireland’s 15th, and first black, European champion by defeating Bilal Laggoune. After a successful defence against Alexandru Jur, he lost the title via a split decision reverse in a rematch with Chris Billam-Smith in July 2021.

Billiam Smith has since gone on to win a world title, and considering he has beaten and drawn with the Belfast fighter, McCarthy believes there is room for another rematch.

“Most people thought I won the first fight, he obviously won the second and if I have the European title then why not go for a third fight?”