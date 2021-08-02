Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith Preview

On Saturday the 21st of July 2020 we have a great night of boxing to look forward to as Tommy McCarthy meets Chris Billam-Smith for the vacant British cruiserweight title. The fight will take place at the Matchroom Fight Camp, in Essex, England and will be contested over 12 rounds.

McCarthy is the most recent man of the two to have been in action and he successfully defended his European cruiserweight title for the first time by stopping Alexandru Jur in the sixth round. It was expected to be a tough night for McCarthy against the Romanian but he sent him to the canvas twice with body shots in a dominating display.

The Northern Irishman has won each of his last 5 fights, with wins coming over Bilal Laggoune, which saw McCarthy win the vacant EBU European Cruiser Title plus victories against Fabio Turchi, Francesco Cataldo, and Jiri Svacina. In his 20 fight professional career, McCarthy has been successful 18 times, with 50% of those victories coming by the way of knockout.

Speaking to Matchroom ahead of the fight, McCarthy was happy with his work against Jur and said, “”I got a few rounds in and a stoppage. I got everything that I wanted. We prepared for Jur to give me a good test. I don’t think he expected me to come out the way that I did. It threw him off a bit. I can’t complain.”

Talking specifically about this fight and his upcoming opponent, McCarthy said, “I’ve got no problem fighting Chris Billam-Smith, it’s easy work. If this is the hurdle that I have to jump over for a world title fight, then so be it. Chris Billam-Smith, stop Tweeting about me, stop talking about me – we’ll see you at Fight Camp.”

Billam-Smith last stepped into the ring on the 20th of March and defeated Vasil Ducar by unanimous decision to win the vacant World Boxing Association Continental Cruiser Title. That was a third successive victory for Billam-Smith, following the defeats of Nathan Thorley and Craig Glover. You must go back to July 2019 to find the last time the Englishman lost and that was against Richard Riakporhe by split decision.

Billam-Smith does not like to talk much ahead of fights but has said he is indifferent about McCarthy, “He’s just an opponent, for me he’s just another step on the ladder for my career so I’m sure after the fight we’ll shake hands but when it comes to the ring a switch gets flipped.”

Billam-Smith comes in as the bookies favourite and perhaps that is why he wants to keep his distance from any pre-fight chat and just focus on his preparation. However, McCarthy seems keen to talk a good game and said, ““There’s no love lost between me and the McGuigan camp and Billam Smith had always been very respectful when he was talking about me over the last year but then in recent weeks he’s been being cheeky. It just annoyed me a bit. I’m not emotional about it but I just have to put him back in his place.”

McCarthy is going to have to upset the odds if he is to put Billam-Smith back in his place and there are sure to be plenty of betting promotions and bonuses available in the lead up the fight.