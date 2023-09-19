Tommy McCarthy to Learn European Title Fate Next Month

Tommy McCarthy [20(10)-4(2)] will know his European title fate by October 9.

‘The Mack Attack’ has been mandatory for the famous blue strap for some months now and was in ordered talks with reigning cruiserweight champion Michal Cieslak [24(18)-2(0)].

However, a deal wasn’t reached, so the European Boxing Union have called for purse bids, meaning the promoter who lodges the the highest offer will earn the right to promote the fight.

That would suggest McCarthy may have to travel to Poland where former world title challenge, Cieslak is a name and a draw, although it might be a fight that Conlan Boxing could use for their December 2 show, not to mention Matchroom have worked with McCarthy before and may consider it for a DAZN bill.

Cieslak has also been linked to former McCarthy foe and reigning WBO world champion Chris Billiam Smith, so it’s quite possible Boxxer and Sky Sports may be interested in an attempt to put the winner in with the Bournemouth fighter.

Regardless of when or where the fight takes place the Oliver Plunket graduate will know his fate by early next month.

The Lenadoon man became the first black Irish European champion in November of 2020, claiming the title on a behind-closed-doors Matchroom card.

McCarthy outpointed Bilal Laggoune over 12 to take the cruiserweight version of the blue strap.

That victory made the 32-year-old Ireland’s 15th European champion. If he fights and defeats Cieslak he will become only the second two-time European champion after Matthew Macklin.

The Belfast cruiserweight had signed a contract to fight Arsen Goulamirian [27(18)-0] for the WBA world title in Marseille, France, and was due to challenge for the strap on September 10, only for the fight to fall through. Those plans may have hampered the European negotiations.