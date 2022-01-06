Tommy McCarthy ready to meet Eddie Hearn’s Belfast demands

Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-3(1)] believes he can bring Matchroom back to Belfast in 2022.

The popular cruiserweight knows what it would take to persuade Eddie Hearn and co to promote in the Capital of Irish boxing for the first time since October 2017, when they promoted Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov’s bantamweight unification fight.

‘The Mac Attack’ says the DAZN aligned promotional outfit would come to Ireland if they had a major title fight to headline – and he plans to give them one.

The Matchroom fighter suffered a setback last time out losing by split decision to Chris Billiam Smith [13(10)-3(1)] in a tense European, British and Commonwealth title fight during Fight Camp.

That defeat along with James Tennyson’s reverse to Jovanni Straffon seemed to put the breaks on Matchroom Belfast plans.

However, McCarthy has been made aware of the one thing that could make sure Matchroom set up an Irish base and says the onus is on him to deliver it.

“There’s always talk about Matchroom coming back but they need a major title fight to headline, so it’s on me to to get a big fight to make it happen and that’s what I plan to do,” McCarthy explained to Irish-boxing.com.

That major title fight could be an EBU European title rematch with Billiam Smith, particularly if Hearn wants to deliver on a Belfast promise made to Caoimhin Agyarko.

Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith, European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles Fight. 31 July 2021 Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing The fighters embrace after the final bell.

Although it’s more likely ‘Big Tommy’ would have to avenge his defeat in Bournemouth before a possible homecoming. Ireland’s first-ever black EBU champ remains rematch keen regardless of venue and believes the finer details of a repeat could be ironed out very soon.

“I haven’t spoken with Eddie recently about [the rematch] but over the next week or two him and Mark [Dunlop} will be in touch and sort out everything. That’s the fight I want, I want my belt back,” he adds before revealing how he would make sure of victory in any return.

“Next time round it’s a matter of concentration. I lost my focus at various stages during the fight and it ultimately cost me in the judge’s eyes.”

McCarthy hasn’t only eyes for the prize Billiam Smith took from him, the Mark Dunlop managed Oliver Plunketts graduate hopes to become a world champion this year.

“This year I want to become World Champion. Outside of a rematch, I want any of the major champions. I’ve won the European title and defended it so I’m ready for the world scene. CBS has the 3 domestic titles, when I beat him in the rematch I wanna move on to a world title.”

McCarthy also dismissed suggestions the attempts to wind up Shane McGuigan affected his performance and backfired.

“It was a good close fight against a good champion that split the judges as well as the public. Shane wasn’t a factor.”