Tommy McCarthy hopes Eddie Hearn puts Laggoune EBU title fight on in Belfast

Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] wants to defeat ‘solid opponent’ Bilal Laggoune [25(14)-1(0)-2] in Belfast in eight weeks time.

‘The Mack Attack’ finally found out who he will have to defeat to claim the EBU European title when the EBU confirmed the Belgian as his opponent this week.

The teams have up and until noon on September 23 to come agree terms, meaning the when and where are still up in the air.

McCarthy has a specific time frame and venue in mind, ‘Big Tommy’ wants the fight to play out in Belfast in eight weeks time.

“I’d like it to be soon as possible. Eddie has mentioned in recent interviews he would like to bring a show to Belfast so that would be ideal. 8 weeks from today would be perfect,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

Belfast may seem somewhat of a pipe dream, but Irish-boxing.com understands Eddie Hearn and manager Mark Dunlop have talked about a show in the capital of Irish boxing.

A European double header with James Tennyson and McCarthy supplemented by Eric Donovan and possibly Paul Hyland has been muted.

Regardless of where it is, McCarthy is confident of victory.

The Belfast crusier knows all about his future foe, having kept an eye on the division over the years.

The 29-year-old reveals Laggoune is technically sound, experienced and solid.

However, he believes he has the ability to stop the former EU champion and European title challenger.

“I think he’s a solid opponent, good technical ability and plenty of experience,” the popular fighter continues.

“He’s been on my radar. He was mentioned as a potential opponent for me a few years back.”

When asked how he see’s the fight playing out he adds: “Me using my skills and experience to find the opening and taking him out inside the distance.”

McCarthy has been back in Dublin training under the tutelage of Pete Taylor, but hadn’t been doing opponent specific work.

That all changes now.

“The EBU just announce it. So I found out it was him when everyone else did. Having an opponent now gives me a game plan to work on and I can start organising sparring partners etc.”