Tommy McCarthy closes in a second European title shot

Tommy McCarthy [20(10)-4(2)] looks set for another European adventure.

‘The Mac Attack’ has been made mandatory for the EBU European cruiserweight title and will most likely challenge for the strap next.

The famous blue belt is currently held by two-time world title challenger Michal Cieslak [24(18)-2(0)] and if he wants to keep it he has to defend against ‘Big Tommy’ next.

The EBU have said as much in their most recent circular and revealed Mark Dunlop and Team Cieslak are mid ‘negotiations’ and that if an agreement can’t be reached purse bids will be called.

The Lenadoon man became the first black Irish European champion in November of 2020, claiming the title on a behind-closed-doors Matchroom card.

McCarthy outpointed Bilal Laggoune over 12 to take the cruiserweight version of the blue strap.

Laggoune proved himself a solid Continental operator and asked questions of Belfast fighter, but McCarthy’s superior skill set ensured he claimed the win.

That victory made the 32-year-old, who has recently been sparring with talented puncher Jai Opetaia, Ireland’s 15th European champion.

If he defeats Cieslak he will become only the second two-time European champion after Matthew Macklin.