Tommy Hyde would LOVE a big Thomas O’Toole Boston bash

Tommy Hyde [2(2)-0] would ‘love’ a big Thomas O’Toole [5(3)-0] Boston bash.

The former Elite amateur rivals appear in the Irish mad city on the same Vertex card this St Patrick’s Day.

At first glance, it looks like a seed-planting operation by the show’s promoter Jim Perella and a move to start building toward what would be a massive light-heavyweight clash.

Both Hyde and O’Toole have said they don’t think that is the case. pointing out the promoter is playing two strong Irish ticket-selling cards on the day they are most effective, although both believe it makes sense and both are open to the matchup down the line.

Indeed, the Cork prospect says he’d ‘love it’.

“Myself and Thomas boxed on separate Jim Perella shows already, so I suppose we were always going to end up on this St Patrick’s Day show,” the NoWhere2Hyde fighter tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It definitely could happen down the line, we’re both fighting in Boston so why not. I’d love it.”

Hyde has Boston previous, having stopped Jiri Kroupa there the last time he fought, he points out that performance helped him increase an already strong fan base in the area – and says he wants to deliver in similar knockout fashion on St Patrick’s Day.

“Boston on Paddy’s Day is probably the perfect time and place for an Irish boxer to fight, so I’m buzzing for it. I’ve been getting great support here, Boston is like my second home now already,” he adds before explaining his cousins have tapped into the diaspora on his behalf.

” I have a few cousins living here and everyone seems to know them. There are a lot of people from Cork here as well so it’s brilliant I’m absolutely delighted to be getting this kind of support so early on and it’s only growing. As I said before the last fight, people want knockouts and excitement so that’s what I’m coming to do. I want to show what I have been learning in LA the last few months and then I’m going to take this fella out.”

Boston has always proved a welcome venue for Irish fighters, particularly around March 17 and it’s something the son of respected fight maker, Gary Hyde wants to tap into annually.

“Hopefully this becomes a regular thing, fighting in Boston around Paddy’s weekend every year would be great. It just makes a lot of sense to fight around that time for an Irish man.”

Hyde fights Robert Baltaru [2-1(1)-1] on the O’Toole-topped card and is expecting the Portugal-based Romanian, who has a draw with a 2-0 prospect on his record, to come motivated to impress.

“He’s coming to America so it’s a big opportunity for him so he’s going to go for it. I’m looking for a great fight and I’ll be putting on a great performance for everyone coming to support me.”

‘The Governor’s’ friend and fellow Cork fighter Callum Walsh is in action in the same city tonight, Hyde won’t get across to watch the UFC Fight Pass broadcast bout but will tune into watch.



” I probably won’t get to Callum’s fight as it’s the night before mine but I’ll definitely be watching. He’s making a great name for himself and well deserved, he’s putting in the work. We boxed in the same club when we were younger and his dad Ian looked after me well in Los Angeles the last few weeks, I’ve great time for them. It’s great to great to see him doing well just like the other Cork boxers, we all have the big goals that we’re working hard towards.”