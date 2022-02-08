THE BEGINING – April Pro Show Confirmed for Cork

Professional boxing is on its way back to Cork and Ireland.

Rebel county manager Gary Hyde confirmed rumours of a Cork show were true this evening.

The Nowhere2Hyde boss revealed plans for an April 2 show for the Munster county.

Hyde, who has worked with the likes of Hassan NDam, Mike Perez, and Guillermo Rigondeaux, didn’t give details beyond the date and the act it will be in his home county but Irish-boxing.com understands the card will play out in a Big Top Tent at the Glen GAA grounds.



It’s also understood plans are in place to have local lad Danny Keating on the card, whilst the bill should also host the rematch of the Irish Boxing Award Fight of the Year between Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke, plus Kevin Cronin should make his super middleweight debut on the bill.

The card will be the first in Ireland, outside of Belfast, since Martin Horgan ran a show in the Neptune Stadium in 2019 and with the Hyde’s at the helm Cork could see regular action for the first in the modern era.