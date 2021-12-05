Tommy Hyde reaches semi finals of English Elites

Cork light heavyweight Tommy Hyde reached the semi-finals of the English National Amateur Championships.

The St Michaels Athy fighter wore the crest of Bodyshots Academy Gym a Crayford based club and made the final four of the national competition.

Hyde won the London Championships in November and had a real go at the winning the Nationals thereafter.

The Munster man beat Shaun Cooney of Scrappers by a unanimous decision in the quarter-finals but lost out in the semis.

Carnell Brown of the Army Boxing Team defeated National Elite Championship finalist Hyde in 86kg semi final.

Hyde entered the 2020 version of the tournament previously known as the ABAs only for it to be called off due to the pandemic. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the time he said: “I’m going into this championship to win it and gain more valuable experience,” he adds before discussing the Olympics.”