Tommy Hyde predicts Fun-tastic performance

At the very least it will be a bit of ‘fun’.

That’s the relaxed approach Tommy Hyde [1(1)-0] is taking into his second pro fight, which plays out in Freeport Hall, Dorchester on Saturday night.

The fact the former National Elite finalist takes on Czechia’s Jiri Kroupa [4(3)-6(2) -1,] a former foe of Robbie Burke, on Elites finals night, prompted some to suggest clever match-making and well-thought-out chess-playing move by NoWhere2Hyde – buy Hyde reveals there was a more laid back approach to his second pro outing.

Kroupa is a fight that afords the Cork light heavy an oppurtunity to make positive comparisons to some good names but is a fight that was presented to him rather than one they head hunted.

“No we got offered that opponent and saw then that he’s after fighting a few familiar names,” Hyde explains.

“He fought Karol Itauma and Robbie Burke, I boxed Karol as an amateur and boxed on a few trips with Robbie who’s a good friend of mine,” he adds before revealing impressing is always on the agenda regardless of who his opponent has fought.

“I want to impress in every fight and show that I’m improving all the time.”

The Boston element could also bring pressure, as it’s one of a number of places in the world where the 23-year-old draws a crowd, not too mention Kroupa represents somewhat of a step up.

However, maintaining that relaxed approach, Hyde is embracing the stage and looking forward to having fun with his Czechian opponent.

“I sold a lot of tickets for this, I have a lot of friends and family in Boston so I’m definitely looking to give them an exciting night. This fella seems like he’s tough enough but we’ll see, it’ll be fun anyway.”

The Irish Boxing Awards Debut of the Year nominee may be talking about fun but he has been all business in the build-up and worked over Christmas.

He has also broken down his debut win and revealed he has learnt a lot from that experience.

“At this stage there’s no camps really, I’m always training and in the gym. I knew I was going to get a fight in January so that made it a bit easier to stay in the gym too,” he continues.

“I learned an awful lot in my debut, the main thing really was to not rush anything and keep my eye on the ball all the time.”

Hyde is second out of the blocks for 2023 [Dominic Donegan fights on Friday] and is delighted to start, what he suggests could be a huge year ,so early.

“It’s great to get fighting early in the year and I’m really looking forward to this one. 2023 is going to be very busy, we have some big plans both home and away but I’m concentrating on Saturday first.”