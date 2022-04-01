Tommy Hyde MRI turn around – The Beginning Show Rescheduled

Tommy Hyde’s pro career is not over before it has begun and he will debut on top of pro show in Cork very soon.

Hyde and his team feared the worst when on Tuesday they got bad news with regard to his MRI scan.

‘Findings’ in his MRI meant the popular young prospect wasn’t clear to fight and at that stage, his career was ‘terminated’ and the proposed April 2 Beginning Card called off.

Today Hyde’s father and Nowhere2Hyde promoter Gary Hyde revealed the reason behind the cancellation whilst also confirming the Cork fighter has been given the all clear to fight.

“On Tuesday we got the devastating news that our ‘Main Man’ Tommy Hyde’s boxing career had to be terminated due to findings in his MRI brain scan,” Hyde explained online.

“Thankfully we have been informed this morning that Tommy’s MRI scan is clear and that he is 100% healthy. Tommy had some reaction to an anti-biotic when he was very young which showed up on his MRI scan. THE BEGINNING pro show which was scheduled for April 2nd will be rescheduled for a date in the coming weeks. Thanks to everyone for the amazing support especially over the last few days.”

The Beginning card which will feature Danny Keating, Kevin Cronin, Rhys Moran, Jamie Morrissey and Dylan Wilson will now take place at a later date.