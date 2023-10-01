Tommy Hyde Faces Mexican Stand Off In Cork

Tommy Hyde will be faced with a Mexican standoff when he returns to Cork.

The Rebel County favourite returns to the Parochial Hall to fight for the second time this year this coming Saturday.

The active a fast progressing prospect fought a French foe in June and now faces a Mexican match on the Siam Warriors Superfights card.

‘The Guvenour’ will be out to show Abraham Hernandez Mejia [9(4)-5(4)-2] who’s boss on top of a bill that also includes fights for Danny Keating, Cathal Crowley and Maurice Falvey.

Only one of Hyde’s six opponents to date has come to the ring with a losing record and with nine wins from his 14 bouts, Hernandez is another with more w’s than l’s on his boxrec slate.

‘Pans’ four knockouts suggest he brings some power to the table, he was also once deemed a worthy enough opponent for former world champion Callum Smith and comes into the clash on the back of a draw with the experienced and well travelled Oscar Riojas.

However, at 41 and generally losing when he leaves Mexico, Hyde will favoured to secure victory.

The knockout-loving NoWhere2Hyde fighter has gone the distance in his last two fights, albeit against early tests and durable opposition, he will be keen to deliver a KO finish for his home fans this weekend.