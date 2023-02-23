Tommy Fury’s Irish sparring partner shares interesting Team Fury mindset ahead of Jake Paul bout

Team Tommy Fury aren’t worried in the slightest when it comes to what Jake Paul brings to the table reveals Cathal Crowley [1-0].

The Cork super middleweight spent time in camp Fury ahead of this weekend’s meeting of the Youtuber turned fighter and the boxer with a Love Island appearance on his CV.

The Rebel county man suggests Fury and his team believe they know the real truth, that Paul, unlike the Brit, isn’t a fighter, and as a result, go into “The Truth” card in Saudi Arabia full of confidence.

The new-to-the-scene pro reveals Fury isn’t worried about Paul whatsoever and is confident of an early stoppage win.

“They didn’t ask me to mimic Paul at all they don’t see him as any threat really,” Crowley tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about sparring Fury.

“They are really confident,” he continues “The vibe from everyone In the camp was that Jake Paul’s not even a boxer and that Tommy’s gonna knock him out early.”

Crowley didn’t want to go into specifics when it came to sparring and kept that unwritten boxing rule. However, he did admit he was surprised by the younger brother of Tyson Fury’s skillset.

“I questioned [how good he actually is] myself but after sparring with him and seeing him spar with other guys I can see he has some good attributes that he knows how to use.

“I sparred him twice, once Wednesday and once Friday. Sparring went well. They were really happy with me. I was pressing him and making him work for everything, me and another guy were swapping every round during the sparring so he was getting a fresh guy every round.”

My wife who hates boxing wants to watch @jakepaul vs @tommytntfury My daughter who never mentions boxing wants to watch this. Grannys in the street are asking me about it and as a former fighter I want to see it. Like it or not, this is big! — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 21, 2023

From working up close and personal with Fury, Crowley is confident he has the ability to stop the MVP front man, who upset Irish fans with his Katie Taylor comments during Amanda Serrano fight week, but he does wonder if the occasion and the size of the fight can be an equalizer.

“Personally I think Tommy Will probably stop Jake in 4 or 5 rounds but it’s his first big main event fight and all the pressure is on him. How will the nerves affect him?

Crowley won’t be flown out to Saudi Arabia for fight night but has seen the benefits of being around the such a huge event.

“I won’t be at the event but I’ll definitely be watching like everyone else and I have noticed a raise in my profile from sparring him. Some people seem to be more interested in my career and what I’m doing from it.”

The welcome addition to the 168lbs scene has his own fight to be concerned with. The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter is scheduled to fight on the Waterford Ring Kings card on April 8 and is delighted to be appearing close to home and to be starting what he hopes will be a busy year so early.

“I’m really excited for Waterford, it’s only up the road from Cork so should have a good crowd coming up to support. Good to get the first outing of the year so close to home, hopefully I get the ball rolling on a big 2023 for me.”