Tommy Fury’s Irish sparing partner backs Brit to be too skilled for Jake Paul

Jason Harty [1-0] is backing Tommy Fury to outbox Jake Paul when the pair trade leather later this month.

The Youtuber takes on the Love Island contestant and younger brother to Tyson Fury in Tampa, Florida on December 18th on an event that includes NFL running back Frank Gore taking on former NBA point guard Deron Williams.

Young Limerick prospect Harty has been sparring Fury in the build-up to next week’s fight, as he prepares for his second pro fight, set for Scotland and this weekend.

The 20-year-old former underage standout and teenage National Elite winner said Fury gave him good rounds – and he backed the English fighter to have too much by way of skill for Paul.

“It was good to spar Tommy,” he said. “He is big and heavier than me so they were good round to get before my fight this weekend. After sparring him I think Tommy will out-box Jake Paul when they fight.”

The rounds also served a purpose for Paddy and Edward Donovan’s brother-in-law. The European Schoolboy silver medallist and European Junior champion fights for just a second time as a pro in Scotland on Friday taking on a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Leisure Centre, Inverness, Scotland.

Harty debuted under the promotional banner of Frank Warren and Queensbury in March where he outpointed Kearon Thomas over four. Saturday’s fight is his first with Northern Sporting Club and he is confident it will be a successful start to his working relationship with the Aberdeen run boxing outfit.

“It’s great to be out again and I’m looking forward to getting in the ring this weekend. I’m feeling strong and ready to go for the weekend. Camp has been great. I’ve had lots of great sparing and now I just want to get in and fight.”