Together is Better – But Amy Broadhurst is ready to challenge Olympic Champ Kellie Harrington if needed

Amy Broadhurst hopes she will be sitting beside friend Kellie Harrington on the plane to Paris 2024.

As a European Championship bronze medalist, the formerly decorated underage Louth star has proven herself internationally at elite level. As a result, the 24-year-old was seen as a fighter many believe had enough talent to qualify for Tokyo if Harrington wasn’t on the scene. Furthermore, most would have seen southpaw Broadhurst as the most suited to take the lightweight lead if Harrington had turned professional.

Fortunately for the High Performance Unit and the strength and depth of Irish amateur boxing, Harrington has committed to the amateur hame but it means a possible battle for domestic dominance awaits both world level talents.

Broadhurst, who picked up her 19th Irish title at the National Stadium last night, assures that if a rivalry develops it will be a friendly one – and also foresees a scenario were the friends could be Olympic teammates.

“If there was going to be any rivalry it would definitely be friendly,” Broadhurst told Irish-boxing.com.

“We are great partners for each other in training and definitely push each other. I don’t think there is a country in the world that has two boxers like myself and Kellie training alongside each other and looking for the same thing which is bittersweet.”

Harrington defeated Broadhurst in the 2018 Elite final and the relationship between the pair after this could have been described as frosty with a few pointed exchanges via the media in 2018 and 2019. However, things are different now and the pair are on friendly terms having worked closely together in the build-up to Tokyo.

19 times Irish champion 🥇 Next stop ⏭ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🇹🇷🥇💫 pic.twitter.com/PWwYjw5wsa — Amy Broadhurst (@amybroadhurst12) October 3, 2021

Indeed, things are also different on a grander scale, with AIBA adding and recalibrating weight divisions – lightweight stays the same [60kg] while light welter drops from 64kg to 63kg. It is currently unknown whether lightweight and/or light welter will feature on the Olympic roster in 2025. There are scheduled to be six women’s weights in play in Paris [up from five this year, where lightweight featured but light welterweight was not included].

Competition could come down the line and Broadurst notes how if there is going to be another clash between myself and Kellie then we will cross that bridge when we come to it because for now, they could add in another Olympic weight. If they add another weight, I would be confident you will see us both in Paris.”

“Nobody knows what the future holds but I know that I will be sticking at 60kg and won’t be going up or down at the moment.”

What’s clear is that Broadhurst is best suited to the 60kg division and doesn’t just have 2025 Olympic lightweight ambitions, she wants to wear the Ireland crest at the next World Championships at lightweight.

However, just like she did at the Worlds in 2018, Broadhurst would consider entering at a different weight – with a dubious judging decision the only thing which denied her a medal out in New Delhi at 64kg.

“If I have my way I will be going at 60kg but unfortunately it’s not for me to decide. As you know the High Performance decides everything, so whatever they say, I do, for the time being. I would love it if it was at 60kg as that’s my boxing weight. But no matter the weight, I’ll be looking forward to getting back into the ring after so long and representing my country again.”