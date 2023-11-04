Today’s National Elite Quarter and Semi Finals

There are National Elite final and semi-final places up for grabs at the National Stadium today.

The tournament resumes on the South Circular from 1pm.

Friday’s Results are HERE

Quarter Finals and Selected Semi Finals – Saturday, 1pm.

60kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Nathan May (Dublin Docklands)

60kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family L) V Adam Sinnott (Rathnew)

60kg Rory Lavery (Holy Family GG) V Jake Rapple (Monkstown D)

60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) V Abdul Lateef Bayo Alabi (Westside)

SEMI FINALS

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

50kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) V Niamh Early (Ryston)

54kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) V Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic)

54kg Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal) V Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise/Defence F)

57kg Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3) V Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG)

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) V Grainne Walsh (St Marys D)

75kg Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Family L) V Cody Lee Peoples (Flow Academy)

75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) V Cathal McLoughlin (Raphoe)

86kg Thomas Myers (Sligo City) V Vitali Ustimov (Celtic Eagles)

86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Vadim Ustymov (St Francis)

92+kg William McCartan (Gilford) V Illia Mtsariashvili (Docklands)

92+kg Martin McDonagh (Crumlin) V Daniel Fakoyede (Westside)