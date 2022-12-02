TKO Start for Tommy Hyde

Tommy Hyde got his professional career off to a successful start last night.

The Cork light heavyweight accounted for Jiri Korda at the The District in Sioux Falls late on Thursday.

The debutant stopped the Czech Republic native in the third round of a fight scheduled for six to get off the mark in style.

The debut was that bit more special for Hyde, as the three time Irish champion was told he would never be able to box as recent as April.

However, since been given the all clear he is now up and running and eager to get motoring.

“What a night. 9 months ago I thought it was all over before it even started when I was told I’d never box again. What a feeling making the walk to the ring and getting the win in a great learning fight last night with a tough opponent and getting the TKO in round 3. The support I’ve got has been unbelievable and I’ll get back to everyone, I really appreciate it. As I said before, this is just the beginning of a very exciting journey ahead,” he posted on social media.

1-0(1KO) 3rd round TKO!



What a night after a rollercoaster couple of months. We’re on the road now, ready to stay busy and keep learning with every fight. Roll on the next one 🇮🇪💚 thanks for the support guys pic.twitter.com/Z1Hht9P2xE — Tommy Hyde (@tommyhyde99) December 2, 2022

The win sees Hyde open his boxing account, he now boasts a 1-0 record, his opponent is now a 3-4-1 fighter.