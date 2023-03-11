TJ Doheny ready to show Goodman ‘there is a difference between world class and world ranked’

TJ Doheny [23(17)-3(0)] plans to show there is a massive difference between world-class and world-ranked when he partakes in a very interesting fight tomorrow.

The former IBF super bantamweight world champion of the world faces one of the Down Under stars on the up, Sam Goodman [13(7)-0] on the undercard of Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison interim WBO super welterweight title at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Goodman is seen as one of Australian boxing’s brightest prospects, is unbeaten in 13 and has worked his way into the world rankings via his WBO Oriental and IBF Intercontinental title wins.

The 24-year-old will look to continue his progression up the ranks by defeating former world champion Doheny on one of the biggest cards to come to Australia on Sunday – and has been confidently predicting victory throughout fight week.

However, Doheny warns his opponent he leaps up the levels in Sydney this weekend on the Showtime [in America] and Fox Sport {in Australia] broadcast bout.

‘The Power’ also points out there will be only one proven world-class operator in the ring on Sunday, claiming Goodman’s world ranking isn’t proof he is ready for elite-level competition.

“I think he is confident in his own ability, I think that’s where his relaxation comes from. When you know you’ve got the work put in and you believe in yourself you think you can knock down anyone,” Doheny told.

“However, there is a big difference between being world-class and world-ranked. I’m a proven world-class fighter, he’s just a world-ranked fighter. We’ll find out on Sunday if he is ready for this level.”

The belief in Oz is its ideal matchmaking by No Limit, who guide the career of the New South Wales native.

The thinking being they have secured a name on wain for Goodman, a former world champion who will significantly bolster the rising star’s CV and reputation but won’t have enough to threaten the younger man.

Portlaoise BC graduate certainly doesn’t see it like that. He argues he is fit and ready and claims while his motivation maybe different he is as driven to win as Goodman.

“I’m excited for this matchup because Sam’s a good kid coming through and I’m kind of the lad who has been there and done trying to get his spot,” the 36-year-old adds.

“There are different types of hunger in this one. I want to get back there and he wants to get there. I’m excited about it, it’s going to be a good scrap. I’m feeling good, no stone unturned as usual. I always show up in good nick.”

The ‘there’ the Laois southpaw talks about is world title level a place where he once dwelled and a place he is keen to return to.

“The winner of this fight will be highly ranked across the board. I want to get back in there. If I had the option I’d be fighting for world titles, the belts are tied up at the moment, so I want the next guy in line so I can put myself in a solid position. I’m fighting to get back to where I was.”