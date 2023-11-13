TJ Doheny calls for ‘big opportunity’

A revived TJ Doheny is adamant he deserves another ‘big opportunity’.

The Portlaoise native is riding the crest of a Japanese tsunami having bounced back from defeat to Sam Goodman in March with two statement stoppage wins in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The victories, a WBO Asian Pacific title win over Kazuki Nakajima and a defence over Japhethlee Llamido, have left the 37-year-old in a very strong position heading into 2024.

In fact, the Australian-based Irish fighter’s latest win should massively increase his two-time world champion hopes. Doheny is already highly ranked with the WBO, who have Japanese ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue as champion. He has been linked to the P4P star but it’s rumoured Inoue may move up if he unifies the entire division, something Doheny could benefit from.

Options have to be weighed up and his manager Mike Altamura will have to survey the landscape but it’s clear the super bantamweight heading toward legendary Irish fighter standing wants something big next.

“I’m very proud of myself and the fashion in which I’ve revived my career the past 6 months,” Doheny said. ” [I’m] really looking forward to seeing what’s next as I feel like I have punched my way back to the top of the pile and I deserve a big opportunity now.”

Doheny was speaking after he masterfully dropped and took out American Llamido in a round at at the Korakuen Hall his home away from home.

Reflecting on that win he said: “Another successful trip to the land of the rising sun. Scoring a devastating round 1 KO of one of the fastest rising prospects in the super bantamweight division.”