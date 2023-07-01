Title win could lead to Courtney rematch for keeping it real Kate Radomska

Kate Radomska [3-2] wants to keep it real moving forward.

The Waterford fighter makes it back-to-back fights of note this Saturday night when she trades leather for the IBO Inter-Continental flyweight title at York Hall – and believes victory will help her on her ‘real’ fight mission.

The Jimmy Payne-trained battler, who gave Matchroom starlet Maiseyrose Courtney a real go on the Katie Taylor homecoming card in May, believes beating Marie Connan [5-3] and collecting the strap will open massive doors for her – and thus allow her to continue her run of big bouts.

“Winning this title opens up so many doors for big opportunities and I’m ready for all of them,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“These are the kind of fights I always wanted – the real ones, so thank you to my manager Robbie Flynn for getting this over the line.”

The 33-year-old Ryan Burnett super fan goes into the clash on the back of her entertaining clash with Londoner Courtney at the 3Arena.

The Déise Pole believes her performance that night and the tense nature of the clash made it easier for her manager to secure this weekend’s intriguing clash.

“No one likes to watch boring non-competitive fights anymore,” she comments The feedback I got from random people passing me by later on the show was amazing. If there’s no fan there’s no fight,” she adds before predicting victory and a show.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show Saturday night in York Hall. I feel really strong, confident and ready for Saturday night.”

Secure the win and the belt and she hints she could put the title on the line in a rematch with Courtney.

“It was a good fight against a very good opponent. Really, a fight of that level should be for a title over 10 rounds and if a rematch were ever to happen it would create a lot of interest.”