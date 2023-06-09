Title Talks – Donegan eyes McCormack and Byrne title fights

Dominic Donegan [7(1)-5(1)-1] says he has held talks with both Graham McCormack [9(1)-3(1)] and Jay Byrne [10(2)-8(2)] about middleweight title fights.

The Cavan fighter looks to return to winning ways when he takes on the potentially tricky David Bency [14(4)-40(8)-2] in Evolution Boxing Elche, Elche, tonight and is hopeful a big fight awaits if he emerges victorious.

‘The Bomb’ is hoping to explode back onto the domestic scene with a title win and has his sights set on both the BUI Celtic and Irish middleweight titles.

In fact, he says there have been positive talks with Byrne, who returned after a long sabbatical in Waterford earlier this year and has been linked to Craig McCarthy, as well as a rematch with Graham McCormack, who he fought for the BUI Celtic light middleweight strap last year.

“I have a goal to become a Celtic or Irish champion whichever one I get I will be very happy. There are talks it could be Graham McCormack or Jay Byrne, I am happy to jump into fights with either of those men for either of the belts. Full respect to both men, these are the fights we want.”

Donegan, who suffered BBBofC Celtic title defeat to Ben McGivern last time out, will have to get a win in Spain tonight before taking things further domestically, something he is confident he will do.

“I predict a win and lets see who and what is next after Saturday night,” he adds.

“Get the win and get a wee trip over again to Spain. I am delighted to have this opportunity and I’m delighted to have Ian Gaughran,a manager that keeps grinding and getting me on the shows I want.”