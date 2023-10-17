Title fight for Spike on Katie Undercard

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan could return with a bang if the rumour mill is churning out truth.

Whispers suggest Eddie Hearn wants to make an IBO light middleweight title fight between the Cork favourite and title holder James Metcalfe.

The Matchroom boss may confirm it for the undercard of Katie Taylor’s remtatch with Chantelle Cameron this week.

If the fight is made it will mean a massive return for ‘Spike’, particularly considering, he hasn’t fought since he shared the ring with Erislandy Lara in New York in May of 2022.

The Paschal Collins-trained knockout lover was linked to the title when Dennis Hogan was its custodian and was a name mentioned as a possible opponent for Caoimhin Agyarko the last time Matchroom came to Dublin.

It now seems O’Sullivan will fight on DAZN broadcast Matchroom card, at the same venue where he settled one of the biggest grudges in modern Irish boxing history with Anthony Fitzgerald in sensational fashion.

It would mean a chance for Irish revenge, as Liverpool native ‘Kid Shamrock’ defeated Kildare’s Hogan to take the IBO title on the Taylor Cameron card in May.

If this was a clash made 1-2 years ago former Irish champion O’Sullivan, as a fighter who has shared the ring with David Lemieux, Lara, Chris Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders, Jaime Munguia, Matthew Hall and the like would have been favourite. However, Metcalfe is enjoying a brilliant Indian summer and the fact that the Munster man hasn’t seen action in some time will be considered when the bookies are drawing up the odds.

The undercard has yet to be officially confirmed but Hearn has confirmed Gary Cully and Thomas Carty will appear in big fights. John Cooney and Liam Gaynor will fight for a Celtic title while Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrissey met in a mouthwatering Dublin – Limerick clash.