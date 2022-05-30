Tips to profit from betting on Irish boxing

Boxing is quite an entertaining sport. As soon as a boxing fight is announced, the media and social media go into a frenzy. Essentially a boxing fight is either a friendly fight or a ranked one where a fighter can either step up in divisions or get prepped for a qualification fight. You will also find fighters who have achieved everything in their respective division and hope to make it to another division, snatch the belts, and claim world title stardom. This is the world of boxing.

Only recently, we saw Irish boxing legend and Lightweight undisputed Champion of the world Katie Taylor defend her titles and honors. It was a close call but Irish bookmakers had Taylor as the underdog vs 7-time Champion and UFC enthusiast Amanda Serrano.

Upsets happen in boxing just like in any other sport; however, today, we talk about ways and means to profit from Irish boxing.

What to consider when placing boxing bets and wagers

Placing wagers on Irish boxing can be a fun task. The media heating up the massive fight is insane, with some boxers exchanging punches during face-offs and weigh-ins. When a boxing division/federation schedules a fight, the media attention and the hype are quite massive; hence, we suggest you do not get swayed away when the fight is announced. Before that, you must take some essential steps to improve your boxing knowledge and get your betting strategy in place. Here are a few tips to consider:

Training Camps

When a professional boxing fight is announced, the promoter will start working hard to market the bout and increase Pay Per View and ticket sales. After all, that is the job of the boxing promoter, which Eddie Hearn did quite well when promoting the Irish boxer’s latest bout. For athletes, a fight announcement means one thing: training camp.

A boxing training camp is usually a 3-month pre-fight intense training regime that the fighter undertakes in preparation for the fight. Due to the massive and intense training schedule, the fighter undergoes training, sparring, intense cardio, endurance training, and mental planning for the fight. It is an intense period and a make or break period that gives punters a headstart on where the fight will lead.

If you have your eyes set on the next Irish boxing fight, such as the upcoming Taylor vs Serrano 2, reading about training camps is a must. Injuries during training camps also play a massive role in the fighter’s performance on fight night; hence the punter needs to know about such matters.

Research about previous upsets

If you are new to boxing, you must know that age plays a massive role in a boxer’s endurance. Whilst not all of us are a George Foreman, being crowned heavyweight champion at 45, some fighters tend to kick off a streak of losses when age starts to press. We can all remember the losing streak that Vladimir Klitschko suffered when meeting both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in the ring. The decade-long heavyweight champion started feeling his age compared to the younger generation of fighters, and a string of losses, triggered the Ukrainian boxer to retire from the boxing scene after years of world domination.

Upsets do happen to all, especially in the boxing world. However, keeping track of a boxer’s performance and seeing how they bounce back from a fighting loss is another strategy you can deploy when wagering on Irish Boxing. If you want to see and also start following the future of Irish Boxing, a good place to start is keeping track of all the fighters of Team Ireland, who win bouts day in and day out, taking medals home along the way.

Brushing up on your boxing knowledge

Boxing is not a challenging sport to master; however, each weight division holds different fights around timings. Let us give you an example: a male heavyweight bought 12 rounds of boxing with each round being 3 minutes, while a female lightweight bout is 10 rounds of boxing with each round being 2 minutes.

The above is essential knowledge for a boxing fan; however not so basic when you are new to the boxing scene. The above example highlights the importance of having some basic boxing knowledge before you start placing your wagers on the next fight night happening this coming weekend.

If you are looking for a great boxing strategy guide that will get you started with your boxing bets, you will find many online. Simply visit boxing betting sites and start brushing up on your boxing knowledge. Once you feel you have what it takes to master and make a profit from your boxing bets, head over to your favourite sports betting sites and place your bets!

Finding the right sports betting site for you

Since you want to make a profit on your Irish boxing bets, a good place to kick off your bets is finding a boxing bookmaker. If you want to place your bets on the next boxing bout in Ireland, visit Irish bookmakers to get the best deal.

On the other hand, if you want to place your bets on Irish legend and undisputed champion Katie Taylor, you will find odds for all her upcoming fights at all major betting sites. When you have such a world champion defending her titles and belts, expect to find odds everywhere you seek, with some promos also attached to your bet slip.

Other things to consider before placing your Irish boxing bets are bonuses. If you are signing up to a new sports betting site for the first time, expect to walk away with deposit matches and other bonuses. This is where you decide to place all your wagers on one Irish boxing fight or maybe split the finds to maximize your profits.

The future of Irish Boxing

The future of Irish Boxing does indeed look interesting. Ireland has many new and upcoming fighters walking into rings, taking on the gloves, and seeking boxing training. Whilst many people in Ireland still enjoy Gaelic Games over boxing, the likes of Connor McGregor and Katie Taylor have increased the interest in contact sport amongst the Irish.

Brush up on your boxing knowledge, dear punter, because we are ready to rumble, and Irish bookmakers are also ready to take your bets!