Tips for Watching a Boxing Undercard

Boxing is a truly amazing sport. There is likely not a person on the planet who cannot appreciate the skill and discipline needed to be a professional. It is because of this talent and heart that it is such an entertaining spectacle for fans to enjoy. There is no quite telling what could happen when two fighters enter the ring. The unpredictability is just one of the great factors the sport brings to the table.

Boxing events are usually of a very high production standard. The best lighting, graphics, and analysts are all used to ensure that the occasion is as good as possible. There is never a fight night in boxing that will only contain one fight, however. After all, for those who pay for tickets or PPV, they are going to want more than just one fight. This is why there is always an undercard of a number of bouts for boxing events. These prelim fights will help to warm the crowd up as well as build up anticipation towards the main event. If you are watching boxing for the night, here are some tips for watching the undercard.

Learn About the Fighters

Unless you are a truly massive boxing fan, there is a slim chance you know all of the fighters very well. You should see this as an opportunity to learn some more about fresh faces. A lot of the time, there will be some promising young boxers fighting on an undercard. After all, all champions have to start from somewhere. If one boxer puts on an amazing display, it might be worth taking note of him. Doing this will also make the fights far more engaging for you as a fan.

Keep At Least One Eye on the Fights

If you are not a particularly big boxing fan, then there is a good chance you are only interested in the main event. There’s nothing wrong with this. However, it is worth at least having the action in front of you. Even if you aren’t paying full attention, you will be able to quickly tune in if something dramatic happens. You can still entertain yourself by using the likes of a phone, or even playing some games with friends. For solo watching, you might want to pass the time with an online casino. For watching with friends, some drinking games could be the way to go. As long as you don’t drink too much that you miss the main event.

Get Prepared

In boxing, anything can happen at any time. This is why you want to make sure you are glued to the TV when the main event rolls around. You should spend some time during the undercard to make sure that there is no reason for leaving the room after that first bell rings. This means making sure you have all the snacks you might need, you’ve gone to the toilet, and the dog has been fed. It’s better to miss an undercard fight than the main event.