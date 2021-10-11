Time to Deliver – Connor Coyle Would Fight Eubank Jr if Given Notice

Connor Coyle [14(6)-0] says if given proper notice he would have no issue fighting Chris Eubank Jr [30(22)-2].

The Derry fighter was offered a fight with the WBA Interim world titleholder ahead of the British name’s proposed Boxxer debut, set for Sky on October 2.

However, the middleweight turned down the chance to replace Sven Elbir as he and his team believed six days’ notice wasn’t enough for such a fight.

Coyle doesn’t want to step up for the sake of it or to improve his bank balance, when he does get his chance in the spotlight he wants to shine and progress his career significantly.

As a result, the 30-year-old wants a full camp to ensure he does make the most of big opportunities when they come.

“We got the phone call on the Saturday night and the fight was scheduled for the following Saturday so we had more or less six days notice and my weight was under control. If it was then I could’ve taken the fight.

“I’m always training and ticking over but you need to be a lot more than that. You need to be ready. Nobody is going to be ready at six days notice. It would be very difficult,” he explains when speaking to the Derry Journal.

“There would be too much to lose. Especially for me at 14-0. My career is just about to kick-start. I’m undefeated and ready to step into the bigger fights now and I want to keep that ‘0’. I want to step in with the bigger names and I want to beat them as well. I’m not just going to be there to make up numbers, I want to be there to be the best.”

Whether or not Eubank Jr will look to revisit a possible Coyle fight remains to be seen. The former Spike O’Sullivan foe will fight on October 16 and is eyeing a December world title shot.

Still, Coyle argues the fact he got the call suggests in he is in the big fight frame – and the fighter, who could appear in Belfast early next month, is adamant he will successfully make any step up that comes his way.

“My name’s been thrown in the mix,” he continued. “To have an offer like that from Eubank is a good sign and I’m willing to step into those big fights soon because I think I’ve paid my dues now and I’m ready for them.

“Fighting and beating Eubank would’ve put me right up into a world title contender position but I wasn’t going to take the fight just for the money on six days notice because I wouldn’t want to be stepping in as an opponent. I would be going in there to beat him.” he insists before revealing he remains open to the Ireland v England clash.

“We left it by telling them we wouldn’t be ready in six days but we would be interested in the fight. If he wants to fight in December or before the end of this year then we’re more than happy to start getting ready for it. We’re training now as if we’re going to get another phone call but it’s a fight we’re willing to take down the line. I’m definitely interested.”