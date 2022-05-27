‘Time for talk is over’ – Long Running Irish Grudge to be Settled on Summer Brawl Card

One of the longest-running grudges in recent Irish boxing will be settled in Belfast next month.

Graham McCormack [7(1)-1(0)] and Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(1)] will finally sort out their difference and trade disgruntled leather on the June 25 Summer Brawl card.

The pair were on a collision course when they were both under the Boxing Ireland banner and have been trading verbals from as far back as 2018.

Indeed, they looked a cert to share a ring in 2020 but just as it looked like a fight would be made, Donegan was mandated to fight Eddie Tracey for the little middleweight BUI Celtic title rather than ‘G Train’ – and neither fight materialised.

Indeed, it looked like the ship had sailed with regard to the Cavan-Limerick clash until rumour it was made resurfaced last week. Confirmation terms have been agreed and the fight is a go came late Friday night – and the MHD and IGB bill now hosts an eagerly anticipated domestic bout. It’s believed the promoters are hoping the BUI Celtic title will be on the line when the pair step through the ropes in Belfast.

Tony Davitt trained Donegan hit some serious pot holes in 2021, suffering defeats in Luxemburg and Belfast against opponents he was expected to defeat. In fairness, the Luxemburg reverse was contentious but the Belfast defeat was less so. He ended the year with a drawing with Dale Arrowsmith and comes into the massive fight looking for form. He was set to fight James Cahill on The Begining Bill before that was canceled showing his All Irish willingness.

McCormack, who is trained by Treaty Boxing’s Sean Kelly, also suffered defeat for the first time in 2021 but his reverse came after a solid showing in a BUI Celtic title fight with Paul Kean in Scotland. The southpaw has since returned to winning ways, defeating Seamus Devlin as recently as two weeks ago.

Also appearing on the Europa hosted Summer Brawl show will be Colm Murphy, Owen O’Neill and Jamie Morrissey with rumour having one of the three in domestic action too.