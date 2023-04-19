Tiernan Bradley’s Heavyweight Secret Weapon

Tiernan Bradley [6(4)-0] is plotting a heavyweight showcase for this Friday night.

While he was brought on-board by Conor McGregor for his Mayweather-style moves, the welterweight believes it will be his big punching that catches the eye when populates the Kieran Molloy-topped Galway Rising undercard in Salthill.

The Tyrone talent has been working under the watchful eye of former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott Welch and has been getting some big man big punching tips from the former world title challenger.

The renowned stylist has been working on being that bit more aggressive and he thinks a new hybrid style will be on display on the Conlan Boxing card.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of the ESPN+ broadcast fight night, Bradley noted how “I think the TV audience will enjoy my style of fighting.”

“I can box on the back foot, pick opponents off and I can walk guys down too. Putting the pressure on is something I’ve been working on with my coach Scott Welch. I’m really getting to know my true power through some techniques he has picked up over the years being a heavyweight and I’m looking forward to putting it to use come Friday night.”

There was serious excitement surrounding Bradley, 26, when he first turned over but he has struggled for momentum, something which looks likely to change under the guidance of Welch and co. A lack of home fights seemed to play a part in that, although Bradley argues otherwise.

“I haven’t found it frustrating at all,” he says. “Us Irish are road warriors, we fight in every corner of the planet and it does not faze us,” he adds.

Friday represents Bradley’s second fight in Ireland and he hopes to fight here more often, although he believes the UK may provide the home for his big moves.

“I train and live in the UK now and things are flying over here, so I’m hoping to get some big fights here on the UK circuit in the near future.

“No names stick out for me to fight any time soon,” he responds when asked about Irish domestic action.

“I’m on my own path and I have some big names in the UK circuit I’m looking to target in the next year.”

The Omagh fighter takes on the very interesting Adrian Orban [6(4)-1(1)] over six rounds on the first card to come to Galway since Collie Barrett topped a bill at the same venue in 2009.

The Hungarian is fighting seriously as an amateur, is keeping busy as a pro in his home country and has taken an American away corner fight.

“This is a good test for my last six round fight,” Bradley comments. “The opponent has a decent amateur career so I’m looking forward to putting on a clinic and getting this guy out of there in style.”

As stated Friday represents Bradley’s just his second fight in Ireland, although he points such is the demand for tickets on the ground that there won’t be a massive homecoming feel.

“It feels great to be fighting in Ireland. I fought in Belfast last year on a Mark Dunlop show on three weeks’ notice. I got a good crowd up there for my fight, but unfortunately when I got on the Galway show Kieran Molloy had already sold the place out. Let’s hope I get a roar from the Irish when I fight as we all back each other and maybe next time I’m fighting in Ireland I can get a roaring crowd of Tyrone.”