Itchy Knuckles – Tiernan Bradley backs himself to become busiest prospect in boxing

Tiernan Bradley [4(2)-0] has itchy knuckles and, if he has his way, won’t be fighting much at all this weekend.

The Omagh lightweight is in action on Sunday afternoon in Belgium on the ‘All Eyez on Brussels 3’ card having missed the second instalment back in June.

Having racked up four wins in under six months, Bradley has been on the sidelines since March. It’s a feeling he is not accustomed to – and it is a feeling he does not like.

The 24-year-old explained to Irish-Boxing.com how “I had a few niggles after my last fight camp in March so when I went straight into camp for my next fight they were causing me some concern so we decided to take a step back regroup and re-plan for another date.”

“It was something I don’t like doing because I like to stay busy which I will be planning to do for the rest of the year!”

“I have itchy knuckles so it will be bombs from the start, first round KO!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Irish’ Tiernan Bradley (@tiernanbradleyboxing)

Who Bradley will be looking to knock out is not confirmed just yet. The Tyrone talent was due to have a test versus Wilson Mendes last time out before falling off the card and allowing Ryan O’Rourke to step up to the plate and win himself big plaudits.

Eager for a test and keen to develop, Bradley notes how he is “not sure on what quality of opponent I have next.”

“I get told I’m fighting and I fight but I don’t like fighting anybody below me in the rankings as I see it as a waste of a fight camp if I’m not constantly progressing as a fighter.”

This progression will, hopefully, step up a notch in the coming months and Bradley outlines his plans for “another two fights by the end of the year so I see myself as one of the most active prospects in boxing.”

“By the time I’m 25 I’m looking to be nine or 10-0 and ready for title fights.”

“No sitting around, I’m getting stuck in. I’m a professional fighter, I don’t get paid to train, I get paid to fight so I want to be as active as possible.”