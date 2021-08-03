Tieran Bradley Brussells Bound – ‘Irish’ secures August date

Tiernan Bradley [4(2)-0] will fight for the third time in 2021 when he appears on the third installment of the All Eyez on Brussells fight series.

The Dublin-based Tyrone fighter will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on the Claridge Events card on August 29th.

The stylist, who is rumoured to be on the verge of confirming a promotional link up, joins fellow O’Rourke Gym fighter and former BUI Celtic Champion Victor Rabei on the card.

Bradley, whose brother Callum makes a Feile Fight Night appearance this weekend, was due for a sizeable step up in June before being forced to pull out.

The Omagh talent was set to face Wilson Sanchez Mendes, a Dutch fighter with upset previous on the Belgium card [who Ryan O’Rourke ultimately defeated]- and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to face a similar form of test and a step up in rounds at the tail end of this month.

Speaking after Bradley’s last winner manager Conor Slater was extremely impressed and told Irish-boxing.com the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter was going all the way.

“This fella is going right to the top,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com

“I could tell from his temperament throughout fight week there was something standout about him. He looked like a seasoned pro and it’s astonishing to think that was his first time going past three rounds, and astonishing to see how relaxed he was.

“During the fight itself, he was brilliant. Someone asked me what I think Teirnan’s biggest strength is and I think at the moment it’s ring craft. You can’t buy that ringcraft he has. Knowing when to keep his distance, knowing when he has to apply pressure, turning his opponents, shoulder roll, catch punches it was a brilliant display.”