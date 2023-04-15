Ticket Giveaway – Cathal Crowley to Make it up Disappointed Fans

Cathal Crowley[1(1)-0] has taken giving back to the fans to the next level.

The Cork super middleweight has promised free tickets for his next fight to anyone who travelled to Waterford last weekend to support him but didn’t get to see him fight.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was due to fight experienced journeyman Seamus Devlin over four rounds on the Ring Kings card but saw the fight fall through last minute.

Unhappy with a disparity in weight Devlin elected against the fight and withdrew even after Crowley had his hands wrapped.

The away fighter still saw action, he stepped in to fight debutant Shane McConnell and lost by stoppage for the first time in his 50-plus fight career.

However, Crowley and his support were left disappointed. The Pascal Collins-trained fighter will look to make it up to his loyal following when fights in Cork this Summer. The 21-year-old has promised free tickets for his homecoming to all that made the trip to the Ring Kings card.

Speaking online he said: “After huge disappointment at the weekend with my fight falling through very last minute through no fault of my own. I’m delighted to announce my next outing will be in Cork this Summer. And to all my supporters who came to Waterford last weekend I’ll be giving ye free tickets to this one over the disappointment of last weekend I’ll announce the Dates and venue soon Stay tuned any questions Dm me.”

Although he didn’t share specifics, Crowley is expected to appear on the Martin Horgan promoted Tommy Hyde topped bill at the Parochial Hall, Cork on June 17.