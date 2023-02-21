Three wins from six attempts at Srandja today

Team Ireland recorded 3 wins on Day Two of the 74th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.

The light middleweight pair of Aidan Walsh and Dean Walsh both boxed their second bouts of the tournament, and both won second-round preliminary bouts in the same weight class weight. The Belfast Walsh contested against India while Wexfords Walsh was in against Panama, 5-0 wins bring a Quarter Final berth.

European medal winner Dylan Eagleson faced an enormously experienced Uzbek boxer, and his interest at 54kg in the tournament ends, following a UD. 57kg Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Jude Gallagher contested against Kazakstan and came out on the wrong side of a 4-1 split.

63.5kg Dean Clancy opened his account against a home boxer and was also on the wrong side of a split decision, losing a close 3-2 scored fight. Back-to-back 80kg National Elite Champion Kelyn Cassidy faced Algeria and recorded a 5-0 win, while Jack Marley Ecuadorian Julio Castillo, a triple Olympian who won silver at the World Championships in 2019 as well as six medals at the Pan-Am Games. The veteran, who lost a 16-10 decision to Kenneth Egan in 2007, won via split decision.

Day Three

54kg boxers, Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane, return to the ring tomorrow for their 2nd round preliminaries; both will box in the evening session. 75kg Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, against Greece.

Aidan Walsh and Dean Walsh will box their Quarter Finals on Thursday, while Cassidy boxes his next bout on Friday.

57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight and boxes on Thursday, against Turkey. 51kg Sean Mari opens his tournament at Quarter Finals stage against Algeria, also on Thursday.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.

There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.

Watch

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon