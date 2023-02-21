Three wins from six attempts at Srandja today
Team Ireland recorded 3 wins on Day Two of the 74th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.
The light middleweight pair of Aidan Walsh and Dean Walsh both boxed their second bouts of the tournament, and both won second-round preliminary bouts in the same weight class weight. The Belfast Walsh contested against India while Wexfords Walsh was in against Panama, 5-0 wins bring a Quarter Final berth.
European medal winner Dylan Eagleson faced an enormously experienced Uzbek boxer, and his interest at 54kg in the tournament ends, following a UD. 57kg Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Jude Gallagher contested against Kazakstan and came out on the wrong side of a 4-1 split.
63.5kg Dean Clancy opened his account against a home boxer and was also on the wrong side of a split decision, losing a close 3-2 scored fight. Back-to-back 80kg National Elite Champion Kelyn Cassidy faced Algeria and recorded a 5-0 win, while Jack Marley Ecuadorian Julio Castillo, a triple Olympian who won silver at the World Championships in 2019 as well as six medals at the Pan-Am Games. The veteran, who lost a 16-10 decision to Kenneth Egan in 2007, won via split decision.
Day Three
54kg boxers, Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane, return to the ring tomorrow for their 2nd round preliminaries; both will box in the evening session. 75kg Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, against Greece.
Aidan Walsh and Dean Walsh will box their Quarter Finals on Thursday, while Cassidy boxes his next bout on Friday.
57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight and boxes on Thursday, against Turkey. 51kg Sean Mari opens his tournament at Quarter Finals stage against Algeria, also on Thursday.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
Watch
The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon