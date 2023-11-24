Three Wins and a Medal Alert – Ireland’s good start to the World Junior Championships

There was three wins from three for Ireland on the opening day of the World Junior Championships in Armenia today.

Patrick Kelly, Christian Doyle and John Donoghue were all in ring action in Yerevan and all had their hand raised.

Doyle was first in the ring and secured victory over Surendrasingh Sahil Broad of India in the 52kg weight class.

Kilmyshall BC fighter Kelly then accounted for Mexico’s Edgar Cornejo Pinacho in the featherweight division before welterweight John Donoghue Olympic trumped Amirmohamma Rostampour of Iran.

63Kg Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC secured a medal after the draw was kind to her and will come home with at least a bronze.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue Olympic, Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer