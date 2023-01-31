Three-time world title challenger and recent Mick Conlan foe next for Jono Carroll

Jono Carroll [23(7)-2(0)-1] returns to big fight action when he faces Miguel Marriaga [30(26)-6(1)] on St Patrick’s weekend.

‘King Kong’ fights the three-time world title challenger in Dubai on March 18.

The popular former world title challenger made a surprise appearance in Uzbekistan in November defeating James Chereji

over eight rounds.

After that victory, Carroll’s first since he dominated and stopped previously-undefeated Ghanaian Patrick Ayi Aryee in March of 2021, there was talk of an all Irish fight with IBO super featherweight world champion Anthony Cacace. However, he will next fight a fighter who recently fought in Belfast, not a fighter who hails from the city.

The world-ranked fighter, who was said to be on the verge of a second world title fight last year, fights the dangerous Columbian Irish fans will remember for his recent fight with Michael Conlan.

Considering he’s shared the ring with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Nicolas Walters, Oscar Valdez and Conlan and is a renowned puncher, the Columbian looks more than just a keep-busy bout for the Dubliner.

A win over a three time world title challenger with 26 knockouts from 30 wins would see the 30-year-old remain in the world title frame.

Conlan outclassed Marriaga in Belfast in August, in what was his first fight since defeat to Leigh Wood, but the away fighter carried a degree of threat throughout the fight. The South American will be the best Carroll has fought since his win over Andy Vences.