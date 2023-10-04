Three-Minute Rounds for Women’s Boxing? – Katie Taylor gives her surprising take

Katie Taylor says she would go last woman standing with Chantelle Cameron if allowed.

The Bray star and Northampton native are set for a repeat or revenge battle at the 3Arena on November 25.

As with the majority of women’s fights, the undisputed light welterweight class is scheduled to take place over 10 two-minute sessions.

However, following suit from another former Taylor rival, Amanda Serrano, undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron suggested she and the Irish icon should rematch over 12 x 3s.

Cameron claimed the change would ‘spice things up a little’ but it looks more like a move to stir things up.

Taylor remained unflustered and said she would be open to the extended fight and extended rounds. Indeed, she would be happy to get rid of the clock and take a last-woman standing approach.

“I don’t mind doing 12 three-minute rounds. I don’t mind 15 rounds. I don’t mind if they turn the clock off,” she told press in Dublin on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t matter to me. I think the longer rounds favour the boxer more, believe it or not. The three-minute rounds are perfect for me. If they want to have it in three-minute rounds, so be it.”

While Taylor is open, her team would never allow her to take up the offer. It’s not that there is any concern with regard to the Olympic gold medal winner’s chances over the longer distance, rather the move would detract seriously from the promotion and lessen the trailblazer’s chances to increase her legacy – not to mention some serious questions surrounding the money on offer if the fighting time was to be almost doubled.

If the fight was made for 12 three-minute rounds the WBC wouldn’t allow their title to be on the line. The WBC have made it clear they will not sanction their strap for any female fight over that distance. So effectively any increase in the number and length of rounds would mean the fight was no longer an undisputed title fight, thus denying Taylor the chance to become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Speaking in Dublin last week promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed as much and revealed the fight will be over 10 x 2 minute rounds.