Three Irish Women Honoured With IBA Women In Boxing Awards

Three Irish women have been honoured with IBA Women in Boxing accolades.

The awards were bestowed during the IBA Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. The ceremony recognised outstanding commitment to boxing by women in federations across the globe.

Central Council member, Anna Moore of St. Francis BC, Limerick, was awarded the Outstanding Administrator/Team Leader accolade – Moore is know around the world as the Mammy of Irish Boxing, and was hailed as such by Kellie Harrington on her winning of Olympic Gold in the Tokyo games. She is also a keynote member of national-level competition organisation and administration team, which has ensured that over 1,100 boxers have contested bouts in the National Stadium this year, alone. Most recently, Moore was Team Manager for Team Ireland’s record-breaking participation in the European Youth Championships. The team won 8 medals, more than any other Irish team in history contesting a European Youth tournament.

Ireland’s Sadie Duffy was awarded with Outstanding R&J – Duffy, of Illies Golden Glove, Donegal, was among the R&Js invited to officiate at the Women’s World Championships. Sadie qualified as a referee in 1997 and since then, has officiated at numerous World tournaments, including, before Istanbul, the Men’s World Championships in Belgrade in October. She frequently officiates at EUBC tournaments, and at senior elite level in confederations across the globe. Duffy was the third person in the ring for Katie Taylor and Alanna Murphy’s watershed bout in the National Stadium on Hallowe’en night, 2001.

Katie Taylor was also honoured by the IBA Women’s Committee, with the accolade of Outstanding Boxer. Taylor was won an Irish record 5 World golds, and 1 bronze, as well as numerous accolades, not least among them her Olympic gold. In the run-up to the Women’s World Championships, the Bray woman joined Amanda Serrano in boxing the first women’s pro bout to headline at Madison Square Garden. This was another watershed moment in Women’s Boxing, watched by 1.5 million people in 170 markets across the globe. The Irish Icon won that bout and retained her undisputed and undefeated rankings – Both fighters agreed to a rematch while still in the ring, and there is strong speculation that fight could take place in Ireland later this year.

The awards were bestowed by the IBA Women’s Committee, which “encourages the grassroots development of women’s boxing, as well as of women R&J, coaches and officials. It ensures the representation of women’s boxing in international multisport events, such as the Olympic Games. “

Its current chair is Boxing England’s Amanda Jane Coulson, and the committee includes members from federations in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Canada, Indonesia, Botswana, Venezuela, Australia, Jordan, China, Belarus, Germany and Morocco.

The 2022 Women’s World Championships was a remarkable tournament for Team Ireland – 63kg Amy Broadhurst, of St. Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor, claimed gold and just 20 minutes later, 70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Olympic BC, Galway, did likewise. They contested against Algeria and Mozambique, respectively. They’re now ranked World No. 1 in their respective weights. Ireland also gained two more world rankings – 52kg Carly McNaul of Ormeau Road BC and 57kg, Olympian Michaela Walsh of Emerald BC, are now both ranked 5th after their Quarter Final finishes.

Team Ireland ended the tournament ranked 2nd out of 73 nations and 310 boxers, thanks to the performance of every member of the team. Irish boxers contested 24 bouts at the tournament, with 17 wins, 2 gold medals and 2 Quarter Final finishes. Every Irish boxer claimed at least one win at World level.

Team Ireland

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke