Three Irish fighters to fight on Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte Undercard

There will be substantial Irish interest on the eagerly anticipated Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte bill.

There has been as much silence surrounding the supporting cast and the make up of the BT Sports PPV undercard as there has been from Dillian Whyte with regard to the world title heavyweight headline.

However, with official undercard confirmation pending Irish-boxing.com understands that at least three Irish fighters will be afforded the chance to box at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

British super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] will start what could be a huge year for him on the card, while Top Rank’s Conlan Boxing duo Kurt Walker [1(1)-0] and Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] are also said to have secured slots on the massive bill.

‘The Apache,’ who was last seen impressing against Leon Woodstock in August of last year, looks set to make another defence of his British title and as a result, should feature high up the card. Indeed, with Isaac Lowe the only other fighter been linked with an undercard appearance the Belfast fighter may even get a chief support slot.

Either way, he will be looking to register a win of note on a card with world interest and propel himself toward a world title shot in 2022 in the process.

Walker and Molloy appear to be two of the luckiest early-day pros on the circuit, as they will follow debut stoppage wins on the massive Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall undercard with fights on a pay-per-view bill topped by a heavyweight world title fight.

It also means the former amateur standouts will have had BT and Sky Sports exposure before they have had three fights.

As a Top Rank fighter with a strong relationship with Tyson Fury, Paddy Donovan may also be in contention to populate the event but the stylish southpaw had hand surgery after his February win and may not be ready as of yet.

Willo Hayden has also called for a slot on the card and his fellow Frank Warren promoted fighter Dylan Moran may also be in with a shout of a Wembley appearance.