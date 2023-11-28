Three Irish fighters move to within touching distance of World Junior medal – Donoghue withdrawn

Team Ireland claimed four World Junior Championship wins in Yerevan today.

However, only three of the four winners will contest the quarter-finals and fight for medals.

Impressive displays from Christian Doyle, Patrick Kelly, John Donoghue and Alex Carmody saw them claim last 16 victories.

However, Donoghue may not have the chance to fight for a medal. The Olympic Mullingar youngster looks set to be the latest Irish boxer withdrawn after the draw pits him against Russia’s Zakhar Bespalov.

Doyle will fight for bronze in the 52kg class after his 3-2 split decision victory over Tajikistan’s Abubakr Oibilova.

Featherweight Kelly of Kilmyshall BC joins him in the quarters as he registered a second win in the tournament, this time defeating Ognjen Antic of Serbia 4-1.

Light middleweight Carmody was similarly decisive as he shut out Jordan’s Tamen Fahmawiy to move within touching distance of a medal. Indeed, the Riverstown fighter was so impressive he registered a 30-24 score on one card.

Donoghue also had a 30-24 card on his scoresheet as wellas a two 30-25s as he outclassed Mongolia’s Tengis Dalantai in what looks to be his last fight of the tournament.

Aaron Keogh of Drimnagh BC but in a valiant performance against Tajikistan’s Mansurkhuja Muminov, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer