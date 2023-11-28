Three Irish fighters move to within touching distance of World Junior medal – Donoghue withdrawn
Team Ireland claimed four World Junior Championship wins in Yerevan today.
However, only three of the four winners will contest the quarter-finals and fight for medals.
Impressive displays from Christian Doyle, Patrick Kelly, John Donoghue and Alex Carmody saw them claim last 16 victories.
However, Donoghue may not have the chance to fight for a medal. The Olympic Mullingar youngster looks set to be the latest Irish boxer withdrawn after the draw pits him against Russia’s Zakhar Bespalov.
Doyle will fight for bronze in the 52kg class after his 3-2 split decision victory over Tajikistan’s Abubakr Oibilova.
Featherweight Kelly of Kilmyshall BC joins him in the quarters as he registered a second win in the tournament, this time defeating Ognjen Antic of Serbia 4-1.
Light middleweight Carmody was similarly decisive as he shut out Jordan’s Tamen Fahmawiy to move within touching distance of a medal. Indeed, the Riverstown fighter was so impressive he registered a 30-24 score on one card.
Donoghue also had a 30-24 card on his scoresheet as wellas a two 30-25s as he outclassed Mongolia’s Tengis Dalantai in what looks to be his last fight of the tournament.
Aaron Keogh of Drimnagh BC but in a valiant performance against Tajikistan’s Mansurkhuja Muminov, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer