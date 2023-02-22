Three Irish fighters in Strandja action today

Three Irish fighters will be in Strandja action today [Wednesday].

Pheonix fighter Niamh Fay and DCU boxer Jennifer Lehane, return to the ring tomorrow for their second round preliminaries; both will box in the 54kg category in the evening session.

Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, when she takes on Greece in the 7kg weight class.

Aidan Walsh and Dean Walsh will box their Quarter Finals on Thursday, while fellow day two victor Kelyn Cassidy boxes his next bout on Friday.

57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight and boxes on Thursday, against Turkey. 51kg Sean Mari opens his tournament at Quarter Finals stage against Algeria, also on Thursday.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.

There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.

Watch

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon