Three Irish fighters in Strandja action today
Three Irish fighters will be in Strandja action today [Wednesday].
Pheonix fighter Niamh Fay and DCU boxer Jennifer Lehane, return to the ring tomorrow for their second round preliminaries; both will box in the 54kg category in the evening session.
Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, when she takes on Greece in the 7kg weight class.
Aidan Walsh and Dean Walsh will box their Quarter Finals on Thursday, while fellow day two victor Kelyn Cassidy boxes his next bout on Friday.
57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight and boxes on Thursday, against Turkey. 51kg Sean Mari opens his tournament at Quarter Finals stage against Algeria, also on Thursday.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
Watch
The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon