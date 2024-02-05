Three Irish fighter’s in Strandja action today
Three Irish boxers are between the ropes on day three of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament today.
57kg Adam Hession, Paris-qualified 63.5kg Dean Clancy, and 92+kg Martin McDonagh will all see action on Tuesday.
Sligo star Clancy faces an interesting opening as he contests against Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Mukhiddinov (Ring B, bout 7), his fellow westerner, Hession makes in debut in the tournament against Mongolia’s Karkhuu Enkh-Aman (Ring A, bout 3) and new heavyweight on the scene McDonagh meets Ukraine’s Andrii Khaletskyi (Ring B, bout 12).
All three box in the afternoon session.
Yesterday saw Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke register wins along with Niamh Fay.
Team
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.
Draws are available here