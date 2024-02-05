Three Irish boxers are between the ropes on day three of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament today.

57kg Adam Hession, Paris-qualified 63.5kg Dean Clancy, and 92+kg Martin McDonagh will all see action on Tuesday.

Sligo star Clancy faces an interesting opening as he contests against Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Mukhiddinov (Ring B, bout 7), his fellow westerner, Hession makes in debut in the tournament against Mongolia’s Karkhuu Enkh-Aman (Ring A, bout 3) and new heavyweight on the scene McDonagh meets Ukraine’s Andrii Khaletskyi (Ring B, bout 12).

All three box in the afternoon session.

Yesterday saw Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke register wins along with Niamh Fay.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.

Draws are available here