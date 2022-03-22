Three Irish fighters going for European gold today

Three Irish fighters will look to strike gold at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia today.

Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke and Aoibe Carabine will all look to upgrade silver to the most precious sporting metal with victories in their respective finals.

Fay, who beat England’s Grace Holmes in her semi final on Sunday, fights Sharon Prisco in the 54kg decider and will look to add under-22 gold to the European Youth gold medal she won previously.

Co Captain Lisa O’Rourke’s reward for dominating Israel’s Lia Pukkila is a light middleweight final with Daria Parada.

Middleweight and European Youth gold medalist, Aoibe Carabine faces Ukrainian Karolina Makhno as she looks for another top of the podium continental finish.

O’Rourke competes in Bout 5 of Tuesday’s Afternoon Session, Fay meets Prisco in Bout 2 of the Evening Session and Carabine takes on competes in Bout 5 of the Evening Session.

Heavyweight, Jack Marley, now a two time European U22 medal winner, competes in the men’s heavyweight final on Wednesday.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley