Three Irish fighters going for European gold today

Three Irish fighters will look to strike gold at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia today.

Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke and Aoibe Carabine will all look to upgrade silver to the most precious sporting metal with victories in their respective finals.

Fay, who beat England’s Grace Holmes in her semi final on Sunday, fights Sharon Prisco in the 54kg decider and will look to add under-22 gold to the European Youth gold medal she won previously.

Co Captain Lisa O’Rourke’s reward for dominating Israel’s Lia Pukkila is a light middleweight final with Daria Parada.

Middleweight and European Youth gold medalist, Aoibe Carabine faces Ukrainian Karolina Makhno as she looks for another top of the podium continental finish.

O’Rourke competes in Bout 5 of Tuesday’s Afternoon Session, Fay meets Prisco in Bout 2 of the Evening Session and Carabine takes on competes in Bout 5 of the Evening Session.

Heavyweight, Jack Marley, now a two time European U22 medal winner, competes in the men’s heavyweight final on Wednesday.

