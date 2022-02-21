Three defeats for Ireland on the opening day of the Strandja Tournament

It was a battling opening day for Team Ireland at the 73rd International Strandja Tournament.

European U22 Champion, M63.5kg Dean Clancy, was the first of the team between the ropes, against Abdal Serik of Kazakhstan. He leaves the tournament following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent.

M67kg Eugene McKeever was next in action, against Hugo Grau of France, was next in action, and lost out on a unanimous decision in favour of Grau.

Super-heavy, Thomas Maughan, was the last Irish boxer between the ropes on the first day of the tournament, in the last bout in the Ring B evening session.

He took on Lithuanian, Jonas Jazevicius; his opponent came away with the unanimous decision.

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, W50kg Caitlyn Fryers, W52kg Carly McNaul and Olympian, W57kg Michaela Walsh, are all in action on Monday, in the afternoon session which begins at midday, Irish time. The programme will be released by the tournament organisers tonight, and direct live-stream lines for each session and ring will be issued on Monday morning.

Reigning W60kg Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, is in action on Tuesday, as are W70kg Christina Desmond and W75kg Aoife O’Rourke.

M57kg Adam Hession, M60kg JP Hale, M71kg Luke Maguire and M80kg Kelyn Cassidy all have byes. All but Luke Maguire box on Tuesday. Maguire is in action on Wednesday.

Rings A and B will be streamed on the IBA Boxing YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/embed/V_ooOcj3fjM?feature=oembed

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan

Courtesy of IABA