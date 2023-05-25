Threat of Sanctions Doesn’t Prevent Ireland Competing in Eindhoven

The IABA have confirmed they will compete in the Eindhoven Box Cup despite the threat of sanctions from the IBA.

The International Boxing Association this week suspended seven countries for alleged breach of regulations, including the Dutch Boxing Federation who host the tournament that gloves off tomorrow.

The sanction hasn’t stopped Ireland from entering, as the board of directors voted in favour of competing on Wednesday.

It’s the latest play in the bid to take power away from the IBA, formerly AIBA and a move the IABA argue is essential in terms ensuring boxing remains an Olympic sport.

A statement with released today confirms they will enter the Eindhoven Box Cup and effectively continue to side with a break away group that includes Britian and USA.

Team Ireland will contest all international tournaments and training events, as planned, in all relevant countries. Clubs, county boards and provincial units are free to do likewise. The IABA’s Board of Directors convened on Wednesday evening to discuss international competition matters, following the suspensions issued by the world governing body to 7 federations this week. IABA notes the International Boxing Association’s rules of competition for boxers and officials affiliated to the suspended national federations. All fully affiliated club and regional teams, once they have applied for and obtained relevant permissions to travel from their county board, provincial unit and Central Council, may proceed with all plans for international competitions. In obtaining permission, these teams are insured to compete through their IABA membership. Team Ireland will contest the Eindhoven Box Cup, in the Netherlands, this weekend. Squads from clubs and regions are preparing to travel to federations all over the world to compete in the coming weeks, and the Board of Directors wishes all boxers and coaches the best of luck. Clubs and units are reminded ofcirculars on permission to travel and participation in unsanctioned tournaments in December, March and April

Team Ireland

51kg: Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg: Donagh Keary, Rathfriland ABC

57kg: Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

60kg: Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg: Shamie (James) McDonagh

67kg: Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands BC

75kg: Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC

80kg: James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

86kg: Kian Hedderman, OLOL

92kg: David Nevin, Holy Family, Drogheda

92+kg: Martin McDonagh, Crumlin Boxing Club

50kg: Caitlyn Fryers, Immaculata ABC

50kg: Chantelle Robinson, Saviour’s Crystal BC

54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg: Rachel Lawless, Portlaoise BC/Defence Forces

57kg: Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy

66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

75kg: Bethany Doocey, Castlebar

Head Coach: Eoin Pluck

Coach: Igor Khmil

Coach Philip Keogh

Coach Amanda Spence

R&J Philip Hollowed

R&J Gary McGillion