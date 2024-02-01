Recently retired British middleweight Anthony Fowler says Aaron McKenna was his toughest ever spar.

The Liverpool native sparred with the Monaghan man ahead of his 2020 clash with Adam Harper. Talk at the time was of ‘phenomenal’ spars you’d pay to watch and Folwer recently revealed they were the hardest he’s ever had.

‘The Machine’ , who called it a day in the summer of 2023, was reminded of the spars after watching ‘The Silencer’ stop Mickey Ellison in Liverpool just over a week ago.

Speaking online he said: “My toughest sparring partner that fella, he as hungry as they come, has got skills too.”

My toughest sparring partner that fella, he as hungry as they come, has got skills too https://t.co/VqdhVnzF2H — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) January 21, 2024

Next up for the Smithsborough native is a potentially transformative tournament.

McKenna has secured a massive Prizefighter chance and will compete in a re-imagined version of the tournament in Japan.

The unbeaten 23-year-old will face American-Puerto Rican Jeovanny Estela in the opening round of a tournament that offers the winner a $1 million prize.

“This is a fantastic way to start our landmark three-year deal in Japan,” said Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith.

“Prizefighter was immensely popular with Boxing fans in years gone by – and they will love this new inception of the $1million series.

“With a $100k knockout prize pot per event, the fighters will be going all out. It promises to be a thrilling spectacle, filled with tough 50-50 fights, that will capture attention around the world.“

Speaking about sparring Fowler at the time McKenna said: “The sparring I’m getting with them is phenomenal. He’s a good fighter too, he’s smart. He doesn’t stop.

“He had a great amateur career and I’m learning a lot. We’re trying to outfox each other. It’s like cat and mouse at times. Sometimes you go toe to toe. We’re both mixing it up in there.”