Thomas O’Toole Thinking about Gatecrashing Lively Super-Middle Party

If the offers coming in are anything to go by, Thomas O’Toole [6(4)-0] is flirting with leveling up.

The Galway fighter will look to continue his impressive start to life as a professional boxer when returns to Freeport I.B.E.W. Hall, Dorchester to fight this weekend.

The 25-year-old takes on Miguel Angel Cobas [14(5)-4(4)-5] over six rounds in another solid if not spectacular learning fight, but hints bigger bouts and bigger nights may be just around the corner.

The Ryan Roach-mentored light heavyweight revealed offers of note have come his way and he may consider taking one very soon.

“My main priority is to stay active and hopefully then I’ll get some good opportunities,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I’ve had some [offers] recently but they weren’t the right moves for me at this stage of my career.”

One move ‘The Kid’ is considering is a move down to super middleweight a division that is stacked at domestic level at the moment.

The Connemara fighter says he is mulling over whether or not to join the likes of former amateur rivals Tommy Hyde, Emmet Brennan, as well as verbal sparing partner Kevin Cronin and Jamie Morrissey at the weight.

“There are a lot of fighters at super middle now. I’m considering a move down, we will see what the future holds,” he comments.

As things stand, O’Toole is in the light heavyweight division and believes he has a test at the weight to pass this coming Saturday, much to his delight.

“I’m expecting a good test,” he continues. “This opponent is experienced and has a good record. These are the fights I want. People spend their hard-earned money to come see me so I have to give them a show.”

The last time O’Toole visited Dorchester he was heading a St Patrick’s Day show. He doesn’t main event this time but doesn’t mind.

“I’m not headlining this one. I’m happy because I get out earlier and I can celebrate with the people that come support me.”