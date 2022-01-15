Thomas O’Toole planning ‘breakout year’ after Hearn praise

Thomas O’Toole [2(2)-0] is planning a breakout year after stepping onto the fast track with an impressive knockout win on a high profile card last time out.

The Connemara light heavyweight was handed the chance to impress on the undercard of Jason Quigley’s unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Demetrius Andrade in December and grabbed his opportunity with both gloved hands.

The Galway southpaw scored a showreel stoppage win, knocking out previously undefeated American Mark Malone in spectacular fashion to grab Eddie Hearn’s attention.

Speaking publically the Matchroom boss praised the Ryan Roach managed fighters’ performance and revealed he would like to have him on another East Coast show.

It seems Hearn and his team were as complimentary in person and said enough to persuade O’Toole a break-out year is possible.

“I talked with them a bit and I’m hoping to have a breakout year,” ‘The Kid’ told Irish-boxing.com.

O’Toole is just two fights into his pro career, has yet to complete a round in the pro ring and at just 23 can be afforded time to learn and develop.

However, the busy fighter, who appears on the February 12 Valentines Massacre card, believes his last victory allows for him to move that bit quicker – and he is looking to step things up.

“I’m delighted to be out again so soon. I want to develop fast and with my last performance my career can definitely be elevated if we go about it the right way,” he adds before suggesting he will progress through activity.

“The plan is to be busy. I’m putting everything into boxing right now.I don’t want to be one of these guys starting a career fighting once every 6-12 months.”

Both of O’Tooles pro foes to date have fallen in one and as a result, he’s hoping to be brought into the second stanza at the very least next month.

“On February 12th I hope for rounds, every fight will be harder than the last and that has always been my goal bit by bit building.”

The February 12th fight at the Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham, Massachusetts won’t have the same furor about it as a Matchroom card – and O’Toole will be keen for a DAZN return later in the year having noticed what he has done for his profile.

“I did notice a rise in profile not only in my social media but in Galway city. It’s been huge and the support from people is amazing. I got the chance on a huge platform and I took it with both hands in front of a huge audience,” he adds before revealing the fact he is out two days shy of February 14 hasn’t saved Valentines Day, he’d have done something special for his other half regardless.

“If I was out the day after Valentines I’d still have to take the missus out on the 14th,” he concludes with a smile.