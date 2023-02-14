Thomas O’Toole not hiding from Tommy Hyde link

Thomas O’Toole [5(3)-0] isn’t hiding from any Tommy Hyde [2(2)-0] link!

The former amateur rivals find themselves scheduled to fight on the same St Patirkc’s Day Vertex Boxing Promotions bill in Boston, prompting some to suggest their teams have an eye on building a big stateside showdown.

Whether they populate the same bill by coincidence or design remains to be seen but bill topper O’Toole believes it is a fight with his 2019 National Elite final rival will happen down the line.

“Hyde is on the undercard, definitely a fight for the future,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“If it makes sense I’m open to any fight.”

One fight O’Toole previously felt made sense was the Kevin Cronin fight. ‘The Connemara Kid’ called out the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ prior to the Kerry native fighting Jamie Morrissey for the BUI Celtic title. The light heavyweight is no longer chasing the strap but says he’d happily fight champ Morrissey or Cronin if it made sense.

“I thought Morrisey and Cronin had a good fight, very close. I’m open to a fight with them for an Irish or Celtic title if it makes sense,

“Cronin did his best to avoid me. He jumped down weight then came back when he got a different opponent, but I’m on my own path and domestic fights aren’t that important to me right now.”

The next step on that journey is a first headline fight for the Galway fighter.

The 25-year-old bill tops against Marcelo Ruben Molina [23(19)-21(18)-1] at the Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester, Boston, a venue he beat Joe Jones in last time out.

“It’s great to be topping a bill on St Patrick’s Day in the most Irish city outside of Ireland. I’ve never been over in Boston for St Patrick’s Day, so I’m really looking forward to it! It’s going to be special!

“I think now is the perfect time to main event a bill like this, it never really bothered me too much but for the day that’s in it we have to.”