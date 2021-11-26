Thomas O’Toole just punched open some BIG doors

Thomas O’Toole [2(1)-0] kicked open some doors with his fists when proving he was born for the big stage last week says manager Ryan Roach.

The light heavyweight prospect delivered a devastating knockout in only his second pro fight, when he put Mark Malone to sleep midway through the opening round, fighting on the Andrade-Quigley undercard of Matchroom Boxing’s high-profile event streamed live on DAZN from SHNU Arena in Manchester New Hampshire.

It’s a victory that caught the eye of promoter Eddie Hearn, who suggested he’d use the Connemara fighter again. His manager and Fight Locker boss Roach was equally impressed and suggested the victory and the manner in which it was achieved has injected real momentum into his career.

“I am really proud of what Thomas did on such a big stage,” Roach commented. “He opened a lot of doors for himself with a highlight reel knockout. He told me right before he went out that he was born for this. He was right! He is such a gifted fighter with power in both hands and his footwork was very impressive. We are hoping for a January fight date, but it could be sooner after what he did the other night.”

The 23-year-old hurt the American with a left hook and soon afterwards closed the show with the same punch. There was great concern for Malone, who was out cold before he hit the mat, as he lay there being attended to by the ringside physician.

“I hit him with the first left hook and his knees wobbled,” O’Toole described the action. “I hit him with a good shot, but I didn’t want to get too excited. I knew then that I was going to take him out. I set-up another left hook and I knew he was knocked out.

“I got a little nervous because the referee was counting. I thought he should be getting the doctor in the ring. The fight wasn’t going to continue.”

November 19, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Thomas O’Toole and Mark Malone during their Matchroom Boxing bout at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on November 19, 2021. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

O’Toole won his pro debut this past September 25th in the Boston suburb of Dedham, in which he knocked down Francisco Ariri Neto three times for a spectacular first-round knockout.

Now back home in Ireland, O’Toole said he’d take a few days off and then return to the gym. He hopes to be back fighting again in January.

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom