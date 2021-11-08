Thomas O’Toole fights an undefeated American on Quigley vs Andrade undercard.

Thomas O’Toole [1-0] has secured a dream slot on a world title fight undercard.

The Connemara light heavyweight adds further Irish interest to Matchroom November 19 cbill set for the SHNU Arena in Manchester New Hampshire.

The card is topped by Jason Quigley’s eagerly anticipated world title challenge to WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade.

The Celtic Eagles graduate takes on Mark Malone [1-0] an undefeated novice American on the card.

Confirming the news online O’Toole said: “I will now be fighting November 19th live on DAZN . I’m so happy to be fighting on the biggest promotion there is where I will get to showcase my skills to the world. I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity.

I want to thank my manager Ryan Roach and Fight Locker for for making this happen! And my coach Pawel for all his work.

“Myself and Jason Quigley will take over Boston on the 19th the Irish are coming.”

The 2019 National Elite light heavyweight champion made his paid bow on the “Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s III” card, at Mosley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts on October 25, and was to return to the same venue on November20.

However, the Connemara fighter, who stopped Francisco Alriri Neto within a round on his debut, will now fight on a much bigger card and get an introduction to the big occassion.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his debut win the southpaw said: “I wanted the rounds, and people could tell because I waited about 30 seconds to throw a punch. I wanted to get that feeling of being back in the ring. I know my level and what I could’ve done but what good is it running at an opponent.

“I wanted to score clean shots and pick my punches and do it slowly to get the rounds, but like I said I’ve come into my power so I knew once I landed with the smaller gloves it was going to be it.”