It was worth changing plans for and too good to turn down!

Thomas O’Toole just couldn’t say no when asked to top a bill in his hometown.

The Galway native is going through something of an early career transition, having parted ways with the New York management team he turned over with.

Before officially beginning his working relationship with a new team, the light heavyweight had options and was exploring a different path until the chance to make his Irish debut came.

McEleney Promotions asked the southpaw to headline only the second pro show to visit Galway since Collie Barrett topped a bill in Salthill in 2009 – and he was never going to say no.

“I just got a call and was asked if I wanted to headline in Galway City. I had another fight materializing but decided this was a good chance to have my homecoming.

“I’m excited for it. I have a lot of friends and family that have wanted to see me perform for a while so it should be a great night. I’m very proud of where I come from and can’t wait to get the great city of Galway behind me. A lot of people got excited and rightly so! It’ll be a great night

As Kieran Molloy proved there is a thirst for boxing in the Tribe County and Galway is a place that would love regular fight action. The 25-year-old isn’t overly sure whether he is the one to bring those regular fight nights to the west, for now he is just focused on enjoying his homecoming.

“I’ll see what the future holds my career is in America right now and I’m just taking this fight in Galway right now for what it is, a homecoming,” he continues before promising a special night.

“March 16th the people can expect a great show and the highest level of skill on display!”